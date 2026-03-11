ACB raids GMC Town Planning Department

Guntur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conducted searches at the Guntur Municipal Corporation office on Tuesday following several complaints and allegations. The ACB ASP, Mahendra led the raids. The ACB which started the searches at 11 am at the GMC Town Planning Department examined various files and records. The officials also searched the GMC surveyors’ room. During the inspections, ACB officials examined various records and documents related to the departments. They questioned the Town Planning officials and staff also.

The searches are likely to continue on Wednesday as well, according to sources. The surprise inspection is being conducted over alleged irregularities in granting permissions to multi-storey building constructions.

ACB officials have seized key records from the Town Planning department.

In the wake of complaints regarding violation of rules and corruption, the ACB team is also questioning office staff individually. The inquiry is currently underway.

Meanwhile, unauthorised hoarding, flexis causing heavy loss to the GMC exchequer. With the support and cooperation of the GMC Town Planning Department, hoardings and flexis were set up without paying fees to the GMC. As a result, the GMC is losing huge revenue every year.

Unauthorised constructions were on rise in Guntur city. Builders violated the rules and constructed apartments with the cooperation of the Town Planning Department.