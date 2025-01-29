Simhachalam Panchagramas Issue to be Resolved Soon, Assures Minister Satya Prasad

Satya Prasad, the state Revenue, Stamps, and Registration Minister, assured that the long-standing issue of Simhachalam Panchagramas in Visakhapatnam district will soon be addressed. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Prasad revealed that a key review meeting was held with senior officials from the Revenue and Endowment departments and senior leaders from Visakhapatnam, including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Prasad emphasized that the Chief Minister proposed a potential solution for the matter during the discussions.

Confirming a collaborative effort, Prasad noted that, with the cooperation of former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, his government is advancing a program to regularize 12,000 houses by providing land in compensation. He highlighted the previous achievements of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which had issued 296 Government Orders (GOs) to benefit around 70,000 individuals in similar contexts.

Addressing concerns about the regularization of properties located 150 yards from the road, Minister Prasad elaborated that a parallel approach will be employed to mitigate the challenges faced by the Panchagramas. He stated that pattas (land rights) would be allocated based on historical record dates.

Prasad reminded attendees that the Panchagramas issue has been under discussion since 2018, particularly due to the earlier issuance of 301 Government Executive Orders (GEOs) in the Gajuwaka area. He assured that efforts will be made to amend these GEOs to ensure justice for the affected residents.