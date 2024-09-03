Live
Just In
Simhachalam temple hundi nets Rs 2.42 cr
Visakhapatnam: The hundi of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam temple netted an income of Rs 2.42 crore in the past 33 days.
On Monday, the hundi count was carried out at the temple premises in the presence of Executive Officer S Srinivasa Murthy.
As a part of the counting process a total of 24 hundis were counted under the supervision of the temple officials. About 143 grams of gold, 13.550 kg silver and currency notes from different countries, including USA, Australia, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Oman and Singapore were received.
