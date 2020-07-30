Simhachalam to get spruced up with LED lights

♦ Under the Rs 241 crore master plan, construction of dormitories, kalyanamandapams, commercial complex and new 'tholipavancha' and queue complex along with the road widening and renovation of trekking route towards the temple (metla margam) got wrapped up

♦The Endowments Department is taking up measures to build suitable infrastructure to cater to the temple's future needs and expected surge of devotees

♦ Facilitating LED lights on the premises, road-widening up to 2-km, introducing electric buses, charging stations and landscaping are some of the development works will be taken up by the concerned authorities

Visakhapatnam: With Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Devasthanam getting allotment under the PRASAD (National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme, devotees to get improved amenities in future.



In addition to this, the Rs 241 crore masterplan projects have also gained momentum. While a part of the masterplan projects has been completed, some of the works are in progress.

According to the temple authorities, the master plan works will be carried out in four phases. In connection with this, construction of dormitories, kalyanamandapams, commercial complex and new 'tholipavancha' and queue complex along with the road widening and renovation of trekking route towards the temple (metla margam) got wrapped up.

Keeping the expected surge of devotees in view, the Endowments Department is taking up measures to build suitable infrastructure to cater to the temple's future needs.

Besides, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 53 crore under the PRASAD scheme of the Tourism Ministry. Along with Simhachalam Devasthanam, Annavaram temple too vied for the scheme. However, as Simhachalam temple falls under the State Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao's constituency, the temple was able to get allotment under the PRASAD.

In line with this, an estimated cost of Rs 18.21 crore will be spent on works at Simhachalam uphill, while Rs 27.86 crore will be spent on foothills. Facilitating LED lights in the premises, road-widening up to 2-km, introducing electric buses, charging stations and landscaping are some of the development works to be taken up by the concerned authorities.

With the temple getting spruced up, there is a wider scope for large number of devotees visiting the ancient shrine in future.