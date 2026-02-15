  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Sindhura urges TTD to launch state-wide mass marriages scheme

  • Created On:  15 Feb 2026 10:40 AM IST
Sindhura urges TTD to launch state-wide mass marriages scheme
X

Puttaparthi: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy submitted a representation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urging the government to direct Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to implement State-wide annual mass marriages for economically weaker Hindu couples under a proposed programme titled ‘Kalyanamasthu’.

She presented the proposal at a recent meeting of the Legislative Committee on the Welfare of Women, Children, Senior Citizens and Differently Abled Persons held with TTD officials in Tirupati. As a committee member, she recommended organising the weddings once a year on a common auspicious muhurtham across all Assembly constituencies.

Under the plan, TTD would provide mangala sutram, wedding attire for the bride and groom, and meals for guests. The ceremonies could be conducted at TTD Kalyana Mandapams or other appropriate venues, with local MLAs overseeing registrations and arrangements.

Highlighting the burden of rising wedding expenses on poor families, Sindhura Reddy said the initiative would ensure dignity, financial relief and spiritual grace. Receiving the sacred taali and akshinthas linked to Lord Venkateswara Swamy, she noted, would be a lifelong blessing. The proposal drew praise from committee members and senior TTD officials as a culturally rooted, socially impactful reform aligned with the vision of a compassionate ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh’.

Tags

Palle Sindhura Reddy Kalyanamasthu ProposalStatewide Mass Marriages for Poor CouplesTirumala Tirupati Devasthanams InitiativeChandrababu Naidu RepresentationTTD Kalyana Mandapams Welfare Plan
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

AP CM Chandrababu lauds NTR Trust services on anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has lauded the NTR Memorial Trust on its 29th anniversary, highlighting its ongoing efforts to realise the aspirations of the TDP founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

AP CM Chandrababu lauds NTR Trust services on anniversary

National News

More
Share it
X