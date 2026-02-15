Sindhura urges TTD to launch state-wide mass marriages scheme

Puttaparthi: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy submitted a representation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urging the government to direct Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to implement State-wide annual mass marriages for economically weaker Hindu couples under a proposed programme titled ‘Kalyanamasthu’.

She presented the proposal at a recent meeting of the Legislative Committee on the Welfare of Women, Children, Senior Citizens and Differently Abled Persons held with TTD officials in Tirupati. As a committee member, she recommended organising the weddings once a year on a common auspicious muhurtham across all Assembly constituencies.

Under the plan, TTD would provide mangala sutram, wedding attire for the bride and groom, and meals for guests. The ceremonies could be conducted at TTD Kalyana Mandapams or other appropriate venues, with local MLAs overseeing registrations and arrangements.

Highlighting the burden of rising wedding expenses on poor families, Sindhura Reddy said the initiative would ensure dignity, financial relief and spiritual grace. Receiving the sacred taali and akshinthas linked to Lord Venkateswara Swamy, she noted, would be a lifelong blessing. The proposal drew praise from committee members and senior TTD officials as a culturally rooted, socially impactful reform aligned with the vision of a compassionate ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh’.