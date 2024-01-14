Singanamala TDP in-charge Sravani Sri conducts Babu surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program

Singanamala Constituency TDP in-charge Sravani Sri organised Babu surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program at Veerabhadra Colony. During the program, Sravani Sri highlighted the issues faced by the poor under the current government and emphasized the need for the schemes proposed by Chandrababu TDP to ensure the well-being of various sections of society.

Sravani Sri mentioned that during the TDP government, the poor were provided with gifts during festivals to enable them to celebrate joyfully. However, she said Chief Minister Jagan canceled such gifts, which deprived the poor of the opportunity to cook traditional dishes during Sankranthi. The prices of essential commodities have also increased significantly, leading to a lack of food security among the poor.





The TDP leader expressed concern about the situation where people have to resort to cooking on wood stoves due to the high price of gas cylinders, which is a regressive step. Additionally, bus fares, electricity bills, and house taxes have been hiked, further burdening the people. To address these issues, Chandrababu TDP has promised schemes in their mini manifesto that aim to guarantee the future of women, farmers, youth, and the poor.



During the program, pamphlets explaining the various schemes were distributed door to door, ensuring that people are aware of the initiatives proposed by the TDP. Women expressed their happiness over schemes such as free travel, free gas cylinders, salutation to mother, and girl child fund.

The program was attended by leaders from TDP, CPI parties, activists, women, and youth, indicating widespread support for the initiatives proposed by Chandrababu TDP.