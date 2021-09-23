Singarayakonda: 2 hurt as SMC election turns violent

Singarayakonda: The election for the School Management Committee (SMC) at the Zilla Parishad High School in Ullapalem took an ugly turn on Wednesday, as it became the stage to display the political power of two warring groups. In the fight and tussle erupted in the school ground, two persons received injuries and police registered cases against two groups.

According to the locals and police, the sarpanch of Binginapalli, Jetty Subbareddy died recently and the by-election is due in a few weeks. Jetty Subbareddy's sons Janakireddy, and Komatla Ramireddy, who are in the same political party, YSRCP, are trying for the chance to contest in the by-election and trying to grab every opportunity to prove they are more powerful than the other.

Meanwhile, the children from Binginapalli, Peda Venkannapalem goes to the ZPHS at Ullapalem for a long time. As the SMC election is announced, the Jetty family supported Komatla Ramireddy's brother Sudhakar Reddy as the SMC chairman and believed to convince all parents to elect him unanimously, and made arrangements for the formal nomination on Wednesday. But Ramireddy objected to the move and insisted to field a supporter of him as the candidate against his brother.

The heated arguments between the two groups resulted in a brawl, and the two brothers, Komatla Ramireddy and Sudhakar Reddy received injuries. As the situation turned out of control, the Singarayakonda SI Sampath Kumar and his team intervened and shifted the injured to the hospital in Singarayakonda.

They booked two cases on the two groups, based on the complaints from their opponents and started the investigation. As the SMC election turned into a fight between two groups, the officials cancelled the election on Wednesday as per the orders of the higher authorities and announced to conduct it later.