Singhal takes charge as TTD EO

Tirumala: Principal secretary to government (revenue endowments) Anil Kumar Singhal took charge as executive officer of TTD (full additional charge) in Tirumala temple on Friday.

The event took place at Ranganayakula Mandapam followed by an oath-taking ceremony in the presence of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Bangaru Vakili. The oath was administered by TTD joint executive officer and additional EO (FAC) Veerabrahmam. Later at Ranganayakula Mandapam, the EO (FAC) was rendered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic Pandits followed by the presentation of Theertha Prasadams, laminated photo of Srivaru, TTD Calendar and Diary 2023.

JEO (E and H) Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, DyEOs Kasturi, Ramesh Babu (Tirumala Temple), Harindranath and others were also present. It may be noted here that the government appointed Singhal as TTD EO (FAC) as TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy was on leave for 12 days till January 2.