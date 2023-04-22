Single data base for lands soon: CCLA Saiprasad

Vijayawada: Special chief secretary of revenue and CCLA G Saiprasad said that the revenue department has been making efforts to maintain single data base for land records in the state.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Friday, the special chief secretary said as part of simplifying revenue procedures, several steps have been taken in the last two years. Of the total 2.74 crore land records in the state, necessary corrections were made in land records of 50 lakh acre. Mutation, transfer applications stand at 2.98 per cent as against 50 per cent last year. Power of rejecting changes in revenue records was given to RDOs from tahsildars. He said 12 tahsildars were suspended on the charges of irregularities.

Saiprasad said 3 lakh acre of dotted lands were removed from dotted lands list after receiving reports from district collectors. He said registrations started at village secretariats and so far, 1,798 registrations were carried out in village secretariats. Registration service centres will be opened in urban areas soon.

Referring to land survey, the special chief secretary said that arrangements were made to distribute Bhuhakku papers to 7.86 lakh people in the first phase. Land survey has been completed in 2,000 villages so far and survey stones will be laid b May 20.

Survey and settlement commissioner Sidhartha Jain, additional CCLA Imtiyaz, CCLA joint secretary Pabhakar Reddy, stamps and registrations IG Ramakrishna, deputy collector Rachana and others were present.