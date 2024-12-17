SIRDS distributes sewing machines to women

Tirupati: With financial assistance from EKAM USA, the Social Integrated Rural Development Society (SIRDS) has distributed sewing machines to 10 women trained in tailoring across rural Tirupati. The initiative aims to foster economic self-sufficiency among women in the region.

DRDA Project Director T N Sobhan Babu praised EKAM USA for support-ing underprivileged women through SIRDS. He emphasised that acquir-ing tailoring and fashion design skills in tune with current trends could help women secure better opportunities and financial growth.

Director of the Jan Shikshan Sansthan Dr Mohan highlighted the im-portance of using these sewing machines effectively to achieve finan-cial independence, noting that empowered women contribute signifi-cantly to the well-being of their families.

MAA organisation president Gyan Sekhar Reddy and SIRDS secretary Hema Sekhar also spoke. DRDA assistant project director Dr Prabha-vathi and others took part.