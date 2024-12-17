Live
- Govt rules out rejig of 33 districts across TG
- BMRCL signs Rs 3.000 cr loan agreement for Namma Metro Phase 2
- Govt to lay special focus on temple tourism in TG
- Workshop on farm management with drone technology held
- OU hits pause button on detention system for engg students this year
- TG Govt identifies 35 locations for industrial parks in State
- AP Cong leaders catch up with TG buddies in House
- Natural ways to prevent and reverse hypertension
- ISACA Hyd Chapter elects new Board
- BIS holds awareness programme for HMWSSB
Just In
SIRDS distributes sewing machines to women
With financial assistance from EKAM USA, the Social Integrated Rural Development Society (SIRDS) has distributed sewing machines to 10 women trained in tailoring across rural Tirupati. The initiative aims to foster economic self-sufficiency among women in the region.
Tirupati: With financial assistance from EKAM USA, the Social Integrated Rural Development Society (SIRDS) has distributed sewing machines to 10 women trained in tailoring across rural Tirupati. The initiative aims to foster economic self-sufficiency among women in the region.
DRDA Project Director T N Sobhan Babu praised EKAM USA for support-ing underprivileged women through SIRDS. He emphasised that acquir-ing tailoring and fashion design skills in tune with current trends could help women secure better opportunities and financial growth.
Director of the Jan Shikshan Sansthan Dr Mohan highlighted the im-portance of using these sewing machines effectively to achieve finan-cial independence, noting that empowered women contribute signifi-cantly to the well-being of their families.
MAA organisation president Gyan Sekhar Reddy and SIRDS secretary Hema Sekhar also spoke. DRDA assistant project director Dr Prabha-vathi and others took part.