SIT clarification ignored, Chandrababu continuing false propaganda

New Delhi, Feb 5: YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader YV Subba Reddy strongly criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for spreading false propaganda over the Tirumala laddu prasadam issue.

Speaking to the media along with YSRCP Lok Sabha leader PV Mithun Reddy and MPs M. Gurumoorthy and Golla Babu Rao and others, he said the CBI-led SIT had clearly stated in its charge sheet that no animal fat was found in the ghee used for preparing laddu prasadam. He said the allegations had hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindu devotees. He maintained that no irregularities were committed during his tenure as TTD Chairman and stated that he was ready to take an oath before Lord Venkateswara or undergo any truth verification test.

Subba Reddy said he had personally approached the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the allegations. He stated that the court had observed that the issue was connected to the sentiments of devotees and had advised leaders not to make irresponsible statements. He alleged that despite the SIT report clearing the issue, the State government was continuing to spread false claims and erecting hoardings to blame YSRCP. He termed the move to appoint another inquiry committee as a political conspiracy to target the party.

PV Mithun Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu had raised the allegations to divert public attention from unfulfilled promises. He accused the coalition leaders of dragging Lord Venkateswara into politics without evidence. He said the SIT charge sheet had exposed the false allegations and claimed that the government was continuing a malicious campaign through hoardings and publicity.

M. Gurumoorthy and Golla Babu Rao alleged that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams was being turned into a political battleground. They said ghee suppliers had been associated with earlier regimes as well. They claimed the SIT had clearly confirmed that no animal fat was used and alleged that the government was continuing false propaganda for political gain.