SIT summons Mohith Reddy in liquor scam case

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the liquor scam in the state issued notices to YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s son, Mohith Reddy, summoning him for questioning on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing liquor scam case. Mohith Reddy, recently named by the SIT as Accused No. 39 (A-39), is now under the scanner for his alleged involvement. His father, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, has already been arrested in the case and is lodged in the district jail in Vijayawada under judicial remand.

He has been listed as Accused No. 38 (A-38). So far, the SIT has arrested nine individuals in the case. During the course of the investigation, officials reportedly uncovered crucial evidence linking both Bhaskar Reddy and Mohith Reddy to the scam. The SIT suspects that they were among the key beneficiaries of illicit funds generated through the liquor syndicate, which were allegedly used during the recent elections. Bhaskar Reddy had contested from the Ongole parliamentary constituency and Mohith Reddy from the Chandragiri Assembly seat in the 2024 elections.

Both were defeated. According to sources, the SIT is likely to question Mohith Reddy on the source of the funds, the amount received, the mode of transfer, and the method of distribution during the elections. Officials are also expected to probe several other related aspects during Wednesday’s interrogation. Earlier, Bhaskar Reddy was detained by immigration officials at Bengaluru airport on June 17, following a lookout notice issued against him. He was subsequently arrested by the SIT and taken to Vijayawada. His arrest triggered protests in his native Chandragiri and in Tirupati. The latest notice to Mohith Reddy has caused considerable unease within YSRCP circles, as the investigation continues to tighten around key figures in the alleged scam.