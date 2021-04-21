Sita Rama Kalyanam at Annavaram as per Covid protocol

Kakinada: In view of increasing second wave of Covid19 cases in the district, Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram has decided to observe Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 21 as per the Covid19 norms for benefit of devotees.

In view of the instructions from District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, the Annavaram Temple Executive officer Vendra Trinatha Rao decided to conduct Sri Rama Navami only with the temple priests without devotees. Trinatha Rao appealed to the devotees to respect the guidelines of the management. On the eve of Sri Rama Navami celebrations they decorated Lord Sri Rama as bridegroom and Sita Ammavaru as bride on Tuesday. They have conducted the rituals as per the traditions.

EO Trinatha Rao stated that the celebration of celestial wedding of Lord Rama with Sitaamma varu can be witnessed through YouTube link https://youtu.be/FmBAqnldJ0E. He said that the precautionary steps have been taken to avoid a second wave of corona among the devotees. He appealed to the devotees to lend their support and cooperate with the temple management.