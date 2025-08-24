Live
SITAMS hosts orientation prog for 1st year BTech students
Highlights
Chittoor: SITAMS conducted its Orientation Programme for 1st year BTech students here on Saturday. The event featured Chairman K Ranganatham, Principal Dr N Venkatachalapathi, Chief Guest and alumnus Dr J Jithendranath, along with HODs of all departments.
Dignitaries shared insights on academic excellence, infrastructure, and professional preparedness.
Sessions also covered academic regulations and placement activities.
The programme concluded successfully with participation from faculty, students, and alumni.
