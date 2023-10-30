Live
Sivaram Prasad elected APUS Srikakulam president
SRIKAKULAM: D Sivaram Prasad was elected as district president of Andhra Pradesh Upadyaya Sangham (APUS). The APUS district council meeting was held here on Sunday. On the occasion, new executive body of APUS was elected unanimously. The election was conducted by APUS leaders T Ananda Rao, M Papayya and K Linga Raju.
K Someswara Rao was elected as district secretary of APUS. The newly-elected office-bearers of the APUS demanded the State government to fulfill the assurances made prior to 2019 elections.
