  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sivaram Prasad elected APUS Srikakulam president

Sivaram Prasad elected APUS Srikakulam president
x
Highlights

SRIKAKULAM: D Sivaram Prasad was elected as district president of Andhra Pradesh Upadyaya Sangham (APUS). The APUS district council meeting was held...

SRIKAKULAM: D Sivaram Prasad was elected as district president of Andhra Pradesh Upadyaya Sangham (APUS). The APUS district council meeting was held here on Sunday. On the occasion, new executive body of APUS was elected unanimously. The election was conducted by APUS leaders T Ananda Rao, M Papayya and K Linga Raju.

K Someswara Rao was elected as district secretary of APUS. The newly-elected office-bearers of the APUS demanded the State government to fulfill the assurances made prior to 2019 elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X