Six dead and 22 injured after tractor overturns in Puthalapattu in Chittoor

A fatal road accident took place on Wednesday night in Puthalapattu mandal of Chittoor district leaving six people died in this incident and 22 others seriously injured. The incident took place around 10 pm at Lakshmaiya Uru, a village on the Puthalapattu-Kanipakam route.



Going into the details, Hemanth Kumar from Balijapalli of Airal mandal is scheduled to get married in Jettipalli of Puthalapattu mandal on Thursday. For this, around 30 relatives of the groom left for Jettipally in a tractor on Wednesday night. In this sequence, the tractor overturned at Lakshmaiya village of Puthalapattu mandal. Six people died in this incident. The deceased include Surendra Reddy (52) (driver), Vasantamma (50), Reddemma (31), Teja (25), Vineesha (3) and Desika (2).

The injured were taken to the Chittoor Government Hospital in an ambulance. The driver, Surendra Reddy, put the tractor gear in neutral and speeded up, causing the vehicle to lose control and land in a ditch on the side of the road and overturned.