Six government medical colleges get new principals

Vijayawada: The State government has appointed principals to six government medical colleges and five superintendents for teaching hospitals. The Medical and Health department issued orders in this regard on Sunday. Following is the list of new principals appointed to medical colleges.

Dr KVSM Sandhya Devi, Professor (OBG) and presently acting Principal has been appointed as the Principal of Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam against the vacancy.

Dr A Vishnu Vardhan, Professor (Anesthesia) and Vice Principal, Government Medical College, Kakinada, has been appointed as the principal further to transfer of Dr DSVL Narasimham, Principal to Office of DME.

Dr G Rajeswari, Professor (Biochemistry), GMC, Rajamahendravaram, has been posted as the principal of GMC, Nellore.

Dr KAV Subramanyam, Professor (Endocrinology), AMC, Visakhapatnam, has been posted as Superintendent, GGH, Ongole.

Dr C Amulya, Professor (OBG), AMC, Visakhapatnam, has been posted as Superintendent, GGH, Srikakulam.

Dr AV Rao, Professor (Anaesthesia), acting Superintendent, GGH, Vijayawada, is given regular charge of the post.

Dr J Radha, Professor (Anaesthesia), Sri Venkateswara Medical College, is posted as Superintendent of SVRRGGH, Tirupati.

Dr V Manmadha Rao, Professor (General Surgery), AMC, Visakhapatnam, was posted as Superintendent, GGH, Machilipatnam.

The State government has made major changes among the principals of Government Medical Colleges and superintendents of Teaching Hospitals.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has approved new postings and transfers further to promotions.

Dr DVSL Narasimham, Principal of GMC, Kakinada and also holding charge of DME, has been transferred as ADME to Office of DME and will continue to hold the change of DME.

Dr A Surekha, Principal, GMC, Kadapa, goes to GMC, Nandyal.

Dr T Jamuna, Superintendent, GGH, Ongole, has been transferred as Principal, GMC, Kadapa.

Dr G Ravi Prabhu, Superintendent, SVRRGH, Tirupati, will take over as Principal, Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati.

New postings on promotion have been made taking into consideration the ability to perform and transfers have been affected on requests based on health and other factors.

Three new Principals and five new Superintendents have been appointed against the vacancies besides transferring three incumbent Principals and one Superintendent.