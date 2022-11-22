Six killed in a road mishap in Chinturu

Rampachodavaram (Asr District): A fatal road accident took place on Tuesday afternoon in Chinturu mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. A lorry collided with a Bolero van on the national highway at Boddugudem in Mandal, killing six people in the van on the spot. Three were seriously injured. The dead and injured were identified as belonging to Chhattisgarh state. Initial information is that while they were returning from Bhadrachalam Sri Rama Temple, they were hit by a lorry heading towards Bhadrachalam.

Eyewitnesses said that the minivan was badly damaged in the accident and some of its occupants were trapped inside. It is reported that they told the police over the phone that six people who were traveling in the van had died and three were trapped inside. The accident is believed to have happened around 3 pm. According to the information received at 4 o'clock, neither the authorities nor the medical personnel reached the scene of the incident.

After that, the injured were shifted to Edurallapalli Primary Health Center in Chinturu Mandal and given basic treatment. PHC staff said that they should be shifted immediately for better medical treatment. They said that they have informed officials of the arrangement of an ambulance. Police say the death toll and the condition of the injured can only be known after extricating all those trapped in the passenger vehicle. Supplies were moved from Rampachodavaram to evacuate the trapped people from the damaged vehicle.