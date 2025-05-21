Six Kumki elephants arriving in AP

Tirupati: In a major step to address the rising human-elephant conflict in Chittoor district, six trained Kumki elephants from Karnataka will arrive in Andhra Pradesh by Thursday. This move follows an agreement between the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka governments, after Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan formally requested Karnataka’s support last year.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will hand over the elephants to Pawan Kalyan. They will then be taken to the Palamaner elephant camp in Chittoor district. Of the six elephants, four will be stationed at the new camp near Palamaner, while two will be moved to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati.

Kumki elephants are specially trained to assist forest officials in managing wild elephants and dispersing aggressive herds. They undergo months of training and play a key role in resolving human-wildlife conflicts.

To accommodate them, a dedicated facility has been built at Musalamedu near Palamaner. Out of 50 acres allocated for the camp, 20 acres have already been developed with essential infrastructure. Two mahouts from Karnataka will remain at the camp for a month to help the elephants adjust, alongside local handlers.

Chittoor district has seen rising crop damage and loss of life due to wild elephant intrusions. Officials hope the Kumki elephants will deter wild herds and bring relief to local communities. This initiative is the result of continuous efforts by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Palamaner MLA Amaranatha Reddy, who have actively raised the issue in the State Assembly.