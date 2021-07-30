Top
Six migrant workers found dead in Repalle

Six migrant workers from Odisha found dead in a room at Lankavanidibba village at shrimp ponds under Repalle mandal of Guntur district on Thursday mid-night. Locals suspect that they might have electrocuted

while they were asleep. The deceased hailed from Odisha and have been working at shrimp ponds.

Officials suspect that power short circuit led to death of six persons.Revenue and police officials rushed to spot and inquired about the accident.

