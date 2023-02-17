Six short-term courses in Drone services sanctioned in 10 ITIs in AP

The Central Skill Development Department has sanctioned six short-term courses in 116 ITIs in 12 states including Andhra Pradesh to meet the need of skilled manpower in the field of drones. This matter was disclosed in Parliament recently. It said that permission has been given for drone manufacturing, technician, supervision, maintenance, Kisan drone operator and other courses.



The state government has already taken steps to increase the income of farmers and provide employment to the youth by promoting the use of drones in the agricultural sector. As part of this, the state government sought permission to conduct skill training courses related to drones in ITIs and hence git sanctions in ten IITs.

Also, the Center has granted permission to the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.