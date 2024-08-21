Live
- Deepti's talent and dedication deserve to be celebrated: Mithali Raj
- Haryana BJP launches campaign to invite suggestions for poll manifesto
- Siddaramaiah not ready to resign, even if sent to jail: BJP
- Playing with grandchildren may boost older adults' mental health: Study
- Two die in Chikiti hooch tragedy
- Aahana, Aanaya and Gunjan confident of strong show at U18 Basketball World Cup
- Eknath Shinde lays foundation for Ratnagiri airport terminal building
- Rahul Gandhi & Mallikarjun Kharge reach Srinagar
- Gurugram DBA threatens to go on strike if land allocation demand is not met
- Srinidhi Shetty starts shooting for ‘Telusu Kada’
Just In
Six workers die in a reactor blast
Highlights
Six workers died in a reactor blast that occurred at Escientia located at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district.
Anakapalli: Six workers died in a reactor blast that occurred at Escientia located at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district.
About 18 workers were injured in the incident that happened during the lunch hour at the company on Wednesday.
The accident victims were immediately rushed to the Anakapalli government and private hospitals for treatment.
According to doctors, the condition of three more victims was said to be critical.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS