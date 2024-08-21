  • Menu
Six workers die in a reactor blast

Six workers die in a reactor blast
Highlights

Six workers died in a reactor blast that occurred at Escientia located at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district.

Anakapalli: Six workers died in a reactor blast that occurred at Escientia located at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district.

About 18 workers were injured in the incident that happened during the lunch hour at the company on Wednesday.

The accident victims were immediately rushed to the Anakapalli government and private hospitals for treatment.

According to doctors, the condition of three more victims was said to be critical.

X