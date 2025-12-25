Advocate Thakur Vikas Singh appointed as centre 's council for Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: In a significant move to strengthen the Union Government’s legal representation, the Ministry of Law and Justice has appointed Sri. Thakur Vikas Singh as the Central Government Counsel (CGC) for the High Court of Telangana. The official appointment, dated December 19, 2025, marks a new milestone in the advocate's nearly decade-long legal career.

Sri. Thakur Vikas Singh began his professional journey in the legal fraternity in 2016, when he enrolled with the then Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh. He began practising law at the Telangana High Court, as well as various trial courts and specialized tribunals across the state.

As Central Government Counsel, Sri. Singh will be responsible for representing the Union of India in various litigations, providing legal counsel on matters of national importance, and ensuring effective advocacy for Central Departments before the Telangana High Court. Legal experts and colleagues at the Bar have welcomed the appointment, noting that Sri. Thakur Vikas Singh’s steady rise since 2016 reflects his dedication to the profession and his deep understanding of the procedural intricacies of the Telangana judicial system.

The appointment of Central Government Counsel is a strategic process aimed at ensuring that the Union's interests are defended by practitioners with proven track records in local jurisdictions and high courts.