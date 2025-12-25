Realme Pad 3 Set to Launch on January 6 Alongside 16 Pro Series

Realme has officially announced that its much-anticipated Pad 3 tablet will launch on January 6, coinciding with the unveiling of the Realme 16 Pro series. The new tablet aims to strengthen the company’s product portfolio, offering features specifically designed for students. The Realme Pad 3 will be available for purchase on realme.com as well as the e-commerce platform Flipkart. In addition, Realme has teased the upcoming Realme Buds Air 8 earbuds on X (formerly Twitter), which are also scheduled for a January 6 launch.

Realme Pad 3: What Users Can Expect

According to the company, the Realme Pad 3 5G is crafted with students in mind. The tablet is intended to support daily study routines while being portable enough for long hours of use. A standout feature is its massive 12,200mAh battery, which promises extended usage without frequent charging. The company also highlighted that the tablet will leverage AI-based learning tools, helping students with note-taking, understanding concepts, and organising study materials efficiently.

Display and Design Tailored for Reading

As reported by FonArena, the Realme Pad 3 is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. The tablet will feature a “ReadFit” display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and 2.8K resolution, designed to mimic the proportions of a standard book or A4 paper. This design choice aims to make digital textbooks and documents feel more natural and comfortable to read compared to traditional 16:9 tablets.

FonArena also noted that the display is marketed as ultra-clear and eye-friendly, likely featuring low blue light certification to reduce strain during prolonged study sessions. With Realme UI 7, the Pad 3 will come preloaded with AI-based document tools to assist students in organising their study materials, simplifying note-taking, and aiding concept understanding.

Expected Specifications of Realme Pad 3

Display: 2.8K resolution, 7:5 aspect ratio

2.8K resolution, 7:5 aspect ratio Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max Connectivity: 5G

5G Battery: 12,200mAh

12,200mAh Software: Realme UI 7

Realme UI 7 Thickness: 6.6mm

The Realme Pad 3 appears poised to offer a compelling combination of performance, display quality, and AI-driven educational tools, making it a promising option for students seeking a tablet optimized for study and learning. With its launch scheduled alongside the Realme 16 Pro series, January 6 is shaping up to be a significant day for the brand.



