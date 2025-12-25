‘Peddi’ team wraps up Delhi schedule

Ram Charan-starrer Peddi has once again grabbed attention, this time for its much-talked-about shoot across iconic locations in the national capital. Recently, visuals of the actor filming on the streets of Delhi, near landmarks such as Parliament and India Gate, went viral on social media. Ram Charan’s rugged look, with a travel bag slung over his shoulder as he walked through the bustling surroundings, instantly set the internet abuzz and fueled speculation about the film’s narrative.

Putting an end to the buzz, the makers have now officially confirmed that the Delhi schedule of Peddi has been successfully wrapped up. The update was shared by celebrated cinematographer Ratnavelu, who described the shoot as a creatively fulfilling experience. Calling the visuals from the schedule “immersive and poetic,” Ratnavelu lauded Ram Charan’s performance, stating that the actor was at his absolute best during the shoot. He also shared a few behind-the-scenes glimpses from the location, though the images did not feature the star.

Peddi boasts a strong ensemble cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and several others are seen in pivotal roles, adding further weight to the project. The film is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, promising high production values and a compelling cinematic experience.

With shooting progressing at a brisk pace and expectations running high, Peddi is gearing up for a grand pan-Indian theatrical release on March 27, 2026.