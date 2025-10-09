Sixth Moot Court competition to continue till October 11

Visakhapatnam: The Dr MVVS Murthi 6th Virtual Moot Court Competition –2025, scheduled from October 8th to 11th, was inaugurated on Wednesday at GITAM School of Law. This year’s competition focuses on the increasing number of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and related legal frameworks. Approximately 40 teams from reputed law schools across India are participating, presenting their arguments before eminent judges and distinguished academicians.

Participants will demonstrate their legal research, reasoning, and advocacy skills, contributing to a rigorous and intellectually engaging competition. KVS Sarma, Vice-Chancellor of the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam emphasised the need for legal education to evolve in response to contemporary challenges and emerging technologies in order to enhance professional standards. He highlighted the importance of logical structuring of arguments based on facts, adherence to professional ethics, honesty, effective articulation and strong drafting skills for aspiring legal professionals. He remarked that the primary duty of an advocate is to assist the court, not to present personal opinions. Prof. Sarma also underlined the value of moot court competitions in laying a solid professional foundation for law students. He appreciated the School of Law for organising moot court competitions in an online format, an approach increasingly adopted by the Indian judiciary in recent times.

Senior advocate and former president of Visakhapatnam Bar Association Vydyula Ravindra Prasad spoke about the growing challenges of drug-related offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Visakhapatnam. He shed light on the rising number of NDPS cases and urged young lawyers to understand the deeper social and legal implications of such offences, stressing the importance of strict enforcement balanced with compassion and awareness.