SKCAS staffer gets Ph D

Anantapur: C Muthyalappa, Administrative Officer (AO) at Sri Krishnadevaraya College of Agricultural Sciences (SKCAS), has been awarded with Doctor of Philosophy (Ph D) degree in Education by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University, Indore.

He got the doctorate for his thesis on the topic 'A Study on the Intelligence, Personality, and Achievement of Secondary School Students'.

Muthyalappa said that studying intelligence, personality, and achievement of current secondary school students helps in bringing out the intellectual potential of students.

Muthyalappa expressed his gratitude to the college management, friends, and family members for their support in submitting his research thesis.

Sri Balaji Educational Institutions Chairman Dr Palle Kishore, Correspondent Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, Special Officer Dr T Srinivasulu Reddy, Management Representative K Srikanth Reddy and Associate Dean of Sri Krishnadevaraya Agricultural College Dr B Ravindranath Reddy congratulated Muthyalappa for his achievement.