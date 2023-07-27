Skill Development: AP Govt to tap overseas placement opportunities for youth

Tadepalli: AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with International Aggregation Platform for Mobility (INLAMOBI) with the main aim to be a one-stop shop for all needs related to international mobility.

The State government is now planning to undertake skill development initiatives to tap the international and overseas placement opportunities in identified priority sectors. The specific focus has been on regions like the Middle East, the European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan, and the USA.

INLAMOBI will assist APSSDC in the initiatives. It will help a migrant throughout the migration journey starting from demand identification to integrating in the migrant country. It will also assist to establish a Centre of Excellence for delivering and imparting language and future skill trainings in a structured manner using both digital platforms and physical classrooms and it will run a pilot programme in the health and hospitality sector.

Vinod Kumar said the State is a perfect ground for International placements with required skilling infrastructure and skilled workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikumar Menon said that human resource in the form of knowledge and skills is the most crucial resource for a nation. It is more so true for a State like Andhra Pradesh which takes pride in its rich talent pool of youth proficient in IT and related knowledge skills.

He said he is confident that this MoU signed between APSSDC and INLAMOBI would go a long way in streamlining the employment and job migration process for Andhra youth. It’s a win-win situation for the State, as well as for the prospective employees and employers in International placements, he said.