SKILL DEVELOPMENT SCAM: ‘Shadow files’ helping our probe says AAG Sudhakar Reddy

Andhra Pradesh agencies investigating the Skill Development Corporation scam informed that after Central agencies like DGCIS alerted the then Chandrababu Naidu government about the discrepancies in 2018, the files regarding the transaction went missing and they had to take help of ‘shadow files’.



Responding to questions about missing ‘note files’ from the AP Secretariat, additional advocate general of Andhra Pradesh Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy and Addl DGP of CID N Sanjay said that after being alerted by Central agencies, these files went missing from the Secretariat. “These are shadow files which were acquired from the finance department. After DGCIS wrote to AP government then all these files from Secretariat vanished,” explained Sudhakar Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at Lake View Guest house here on Thursday, they emphasised that the probe was not politically motivated and maintained that the investigation was taken up in coordination with national agencies like ED and GST authorities, which recorded the hawala transactions and traced it to Pune and Hyderabad. They said that the case pertains to Rs 371 crore scam of which Rs 241 crore was identified as proceeds of crime. “There are five levels involving shell companies. The money trail and end beneficiary are being investigated. Right now, the Layer-5 is being investigated,” they explained.

Alleging direct involvement of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in their powerpoint presentation, the officials highlighted 13 instances of signatures and approvals in the note files by then chief minister. They also pointed out how digital signatures were added to several of the documents for approvals. “The then finance secretary, Sunitha did not approve. Then the CM was directly involved and overruled her. Her statements on note files clearly indicate this. What we are pursuing is the original case of DG GST and findings are from Pune. In Ghanta Subb Rao’s own words, the cost of Rs 1 crore machinery was escalated to Rs 250 crore and this made huge loss to the state exchequer,” said AAG Sudhakar Reddy.