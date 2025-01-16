Skills upgrade, employment generation hold key

Vijayawada: As the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is focusing on Vision 2047, the trade and industry associations are expressing their views on steps to be taken to give a big boost to the Vision 2047 document and promote industries.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) AP chapter announced its vision for the development of the state. The CII said the key heights of the vision include employment generation through encouraging industrial setups and providing skill training to develop a competitive workforce, integration of technology by leveraging deep technologies across sectors, especially in agriculture and rural startups, establishment of global infrastructure standards to support business expansion, and ensuring balanced development with ecological preservation through initiatives like ‘Swachh Andhra.’

The CII said Andhra Pradesh is on a transformative journey to become a global startup hub, driven by visionary leadership and strategic initiatives. Under the guidance of Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Swarna Andhra Vision 2047,’ the state is committed to fostering innovation, sustainable development, and technological advancement. The Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 emphasises 10 principles that align with the goals of strengthening the startup ecosystem.

Dr V Murali Krishna, chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh and G Murali Krishna, vice-chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh expressed their vision for the development of the state and vision document 2047 of state government.

CII chairman Murali Krishna said the essence of Andhra Pradesh’s startup journey is encapsulated in M Model. “This model includes manpower, market access and mentoring from industry experts,” he said.

The CII chairman said market access is enhanced by reserving a share of state projects for startups, while networking opportunities are provided through international startup conferences and festivals hosted by Andhra Pradesh. Mentoring from industry experts helps startups navigate challenges and achieve market success.

Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to fostering rural startups exemplifies its holistic approach. Rural areas offer untapped potential for innovation in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and fintech.

Leveraging technologies such as robotics and AI can transform these challenges into scalable opportunities. Murali Krishna, vice-chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh pointed out, “Innovation thrives where ecosystems are strong, and ecosystems thrive when stakeholders collaborate. Our collective mission is to make Andhra Pradesh a beacon for startups across the globe.” By addressing challenges and harnessing opportunities, Andhra Pradesh is on the cusp of becoming a global startup hub, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to build a better future for all.”