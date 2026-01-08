Small road safety precautions help in saving lives

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has called upon the public to work collectively to make the district No 1 in road safety, stating that even small precautions taken during travel can save lives and protect families. He emphasised that responsible behaviour on roads is key to preventing accidents and ensuring public safety.

As part of the 37th National Road Safety Month celebrations, a special programme was organised by the District Transport Department at Eat Street adjacent to the MG Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Dr Lakshmisha, along with DCP Sheikh Sareen Begum, AP NGGO State President A Vidyasagar, and senior officials from the transport, police, and traffic departments, flagged off a road safety walkathon to create awareness among commuters and the public.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said that safe roads mean safe villages, cities, states, and ultimately a safe nation. He urged citizens to strictly follow traffic rules without exception, stressing the importance of wearing helmets and seatbelts, avoiding drunk driving, refraining from overspeeding, and cultivating traffic and civic sense. He made it clear that while those following the rules would be appreciated, there would be zero tolerance towards violations, and strict action would be taken against offenders.

Dr Lakshmisha noted that coordinated efforts by the district administration, transport, and police departments had led to a significant reduction in road accident fatalities in 2025 compared to 2024. He said the district aims to further strengthen road safety through scientific traffic planning and by involving students, vehicle drivers, voluntary organisations, and the general public as active partners.

DCP Sareen Begum stated that police initiatives had yielded positive results, particularly in reducing two-wheeler accidents, and appealed to riders to avoid triple riding and ensure the use of helmets. Joint Transport Commissioner A Mohan said regular reviews under the Collector’s leadership and special awareness programmes during Road Safety Month were enhancing coordination among departments.

RTOs R Praveen, A Venkateswara Rao, Transport Department Employees Association Zonal President M Raju Babu, NSS District Coordinator Dr M Ramesh, and other officials, students, and representatives of voluntary organisations participated in the programme.