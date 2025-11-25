Smart family cards will be rolled out by June: Naidu

Amaravati: The state government is preparing to launch a smart family card system by June as part of a major overhaul of welfare delivery. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reviewed the Family Benefit Management System (FBMS) at the Secretariat and directed officials to treat each family as a single administrative unit, integrating all welfare and citizen service data into digital family records.The government plans to issue QR-coded smart family cards to 1.4 crore households. The cards will include both static and dynamic data - Aadhaar, FBMS ID, caste certificates, vaccination records, nutrition support, ration card status, scholarship details and pension eligibility.

Naidu said the card will serve as a comprehensive service interface, allowing citizens to access welfare benefits through a single identification system. He stressed that the smart cards must reflect all services currently provided by various departments, enabling a transparent mechanism to identify beneficiaries and eliminate overlaps.

The Chief Minister said that the integrated data system will allow quick resolution of issues related to welfare schemes and help officials target support with greater accuracy.

Naidu instructed the departments concerned to complete updates of individual and household data by January 2026. Swarnandhra Vision Units will be deployed at the village level to assist in the process of data verification in coordination with line departments. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, attended the review.