Smart meter rollout sparks outcry

Vijayawada: CPM State Committee members Baburao and D Kasinath vehemently criticised the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL)’s directive to install smart meters in residential homes. They displayed copies of the orders issued by APCPDCL while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

Baburao stated that it is “deplorable” that the coalition government has ordered the installation of Adani prepaid smart electricity meters in homes as its “first anniversary gift.” Within the CPDCL’s jurisdiction, 1.028 million homes in major cities across the combined Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam districts, totalling 17.24 lakh meters, have been slated for installation.

Baburao asserted that the installation of Adani smart meters in every home is a “systematic arrangement for Adani’s permanent exploitation” of every family every day, every hour. The phased installation of 20 million smart meters in every home and commercial establishment across the state is estimated to impose a burden of Rs 25,000 crore on the public, with each meter and its maintenance costing approximately Rs 13,000.

Consumers will reportedly be charged a meter rental fee of Rs 100 to Rs 200 per month for 93 months without their full awareness. The “Time of the Day” metering system, which will record readings hourly and charge higher rates during peak consumption hours at night, will impose an “even greater burden.”

Baburao said that the Electricity Regulatory Commission has already amended its regulations to facilitate this, with the government issuing directives for meter installation for every consumer, including residential homes.

He noted that an Adani office and warehouse have already been established at Vidyut Soudha, the main electricity office in Vijayawada, signifying the handing over of the electricity sector. He listed the towns where residential meter installations are initially ordered under CPDCL: Vijayawada, Guntur, Machilipatnam, Ongole, Chilakaluripeta, Gudivada, Amaravati, and Mangalagiri. He demanded a halt to smart meter installations in residential homes, removal of meters already installed in commercial establishments, cancellation of the meter agreement with Adani, and abolition of electricity adjustment charges.

Kashi Nath added that a plan has been devised to install smart meters in 352,936 homes in Vijayawada alone. He mentioned that several protests have already been held in Vijayawada. He concluded by stating that it is “improper” for “father and son” Chandrababu and Lokesh to go back on their word.