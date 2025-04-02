Smart ration cards likely from May

Vijayawada: Minister for civil supplies Nadendla Manohar said that new ration cards in ATM card size will be issued from May. He said the new ration cards will have QR code and details of family members. After the completion of EKYC by April-end, the number of cards will be notified.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said that fine quality rice will be supplied to 44,395 government schools under midday meals. Besides fine quality rice will be supplied to 3,938 welfare institutions.

Referring to Deepam scheme, the minister said under Deepam I scheme 99.3 lakh people utilised the scheme and Rs 760 crore was credited into their accounts under free cylinder scheme. He said that Deepam-II scheme started from Tuesday and continues up to July. He said EKYC under Deepam scheme was completed for 3.88 crore people.

On paddy purchase from farmers, the minister said that during kharif season which ended on March 31,35.93 lakh metric tonnes of paddy purchased from farmers and the government credited Rs 8,279 crore into the accounts of farmers within 24 hours.

The minister said using technology the paddy purchase system was improved and as many as 16,000 farmers sold their paddy through WhatsApp. He said during kharif season, the previous YSRCP government purchased only 29 lakh mt paddy, spending Rs 6,500 crore. Now the NDA government made 20 per cent excess paddy purchase. He said paddy was purchased from 5.6 lakh farmers this kharif season using technology, avoiding delay in the process.

Manohar said the state government is ready to purchase 10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during rabi season, out of the total production of 13.5 lakh metric tonnes.