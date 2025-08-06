Smart ration cards, QR codes to ensure transparency in system

Visakhapatnam: Flexies with complete details will be displayed at ration shops for the convenience of the beneficiaries and they can also share their feedback by scanning QR code, said Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar.

At the regional meeting of North Andhra districts held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he directed the officials to work on various issues and advised the officials of Uttarandhra districts to provide better services through the civil supplies department in a manner that would earn people’s appreciation.

The Civil Supplies Minister discussed implementation of Deepam-2 scheme, rice distribution, illegal transportation of ration rice and measures to be taken to curb it, weights and measures, food quality along with other issues. Despite financial strain, Mobile Dispensing Unit (MDU) vehicles were removed and ration shops were made available for the convenience of the people, he underlined. The authorities should take steps to ensure that the people get quality ration through the depots.

Nadendla Manohar said that the elderly beneficiaries above the age of 65 years and the disabled should be provided ration at their doorstep from 26 to 30 of each month.

The details of the migrants should be collected and steps should be taken in the distribution of ration goods accordingly, he instructed.

The minister stressed that care should be taken to overcome technical problems in phase-3 of Deepam scheme and ensure that all eligible people get the benefits of the scheme. The Civil Supplies Minister stated that steps should be taken to increase the number of beneficiaries of the Deepam scheme.

He said that it has come to his attention that gas delivery boys are collecting charges from the customers during the supply of cylinders and this trend needs to be stopped.

He warned that strict action will be taken against the dealers who have violated the rules. He also added that if the gas subsidy cash is not deposited to the beneficiaries, the authorities should respond immediately and take necessary action.

Further, the minister informed that smart ration cards will be distributed during the festival season. Speaking about farmers, the minister recalled that they had purchased grains in the previous seasons and paid Rs 12,000 crore to them.

Manohar instructed the Joint Collectors of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram to prepare an action plan and send proposals so that locally grown grains can be used in the mid-day meal scheme. The minister instructed the officials to curb illegal transportation of ration rice and increase surveillance for the same.

Speaking on the occasion, Civil Supplies Commissioner Saurabh Gaur gave instructions to the officials on various issues. He suggested that the officials of the Legal Metrology and Food Safety departments should work in coordination with the Civil Supplies to make the system more transparent.

Visakhapatnam JC K Mayur Ashok, GCC MD Kalpana Kumari, Anakapalli JC M Jahnavi, Vizianagaram JC Sethumadhavan, Srikakulam JC Farman Ahmed Khan, Visakhapatnam district DSO Bhaskar Rao, legal metrology and food safety officers of other districts participated in the review meeting.