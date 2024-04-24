Smart vision glasses distributed to visually impaired

Vijayawada: Associate vice-president of NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited from Mumbai Jayita Naha participated as the chief guest at the distribution of smart vision glasses to 10 blind students at Andhra Loyola College on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayita Naha said that Education is the most powerful tool for humankind, especially for persons with disabilities. NIIF Infrastructure Finance provided 10 smart vision glasses to visually impaired students and 10 laptops to the college for training visually impaired students in computer and AI skills to enhance their employability.

Jayita emphasised the importance of these glasses, which provide enhanced independence through features like object recognition and navigation aids, allowing the blind to navigate their surroundings more effectively. Naha advised the students to strive for independence and success. Chief risk officer of NIIF Infrastructure Finance Ajay Singh praised the college for its support of visually challenged students.

Trustee of Help the Blind Foundation R Sunder Kumar, Correspondent of ALC Fr M Sagayaraj also spoke. Training on the use of smart vision glasses was provided by Vijaya Chander and Gopi Krishna from SHG Technologies to the visually challenged students.

Principal Fr GAP Kishore, coordinator of HEPSN Dr G Sahaya Baskaran and volunteers of ALC-HEPSN participated.