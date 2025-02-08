SMC launched mosquito preventive measures

Srikakulam: Sanitary and public health officials of the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) launched measures for prevention of mosquitoes in the city. Due to open drainage system, wastewater is getting stagnated at vacant sites at different spots in and around the city thus creating grounds for mosquitoes.

Current season is favourable for spawning of mosquitoes as it is dry season and mosquito related diseases are spreading during every summer and in consequent rainy season. For prevention of mosquito reproduction, municipal officials are taking steps like fogging with anti-larva elements. Fogging was launched by the SMC at different wards and areas across the city on Friday. On the occasion residents of the different localities were asked not to dump wastage into drains which are causing hurdle for free flow of water.