Live
- Milkipur bypoll: Counting begins for high-stakes battle between SP, BJP
- Delhi election showdown: AAP's fortress tested as BJP eyes historic comeback
- Valentine’s Day: Spread Love and Wellness with Almonds This Season
- Saiyami Kher: Surfing has always been on my bucket list
- I am sure Delhiites will stand with good as this is no ordinary election: CM Atishi
- Zeenat Aman shells out styling tips to glam up this Valentine’s Day
- Bankers’ support sought to propel growth rate
- Chandrababu to visit Hyderabad for personal event today
- Temperatures rises in AP and Telangana ahead of summer
- Expedite land acquisition, Collector instructs officials
Just In
SMC launched mosquito preventive measures
Sanitary and public health officials of the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) launched measures for prevention of mosquitoes in the city.
Srikakulam: Sanitary and public health officials of the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) launched measures for prevention of mosquitoes in the city. Due to open drainage system, wastewater is getting stagnated at vacant sites at different spots in and around the city thus creating grounds for mosquitoes.
Current season is favourable for spawning of mosquitoes as it is dry season and mosquito related diseases are spreading during every summer and in consequent rainy season. For prevention of mosquito reproduction, municipal officials are taking steps like fogging with anti-larva elements. Fogging was launched by the SMC at different wards and areas across the city on Friday. On the occasion residents of the different localities were asked not to dump wastage into drains which are causing hurdle for free flow of water.