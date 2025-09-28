Soft tennis championship kicks off

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu assured that the State government is determined to resolve the long-pending issue of sports categorisation. Presently, as per G.O.No.4, sports and games are classified into two categories, with those in Category–B losing employment opportunities. Ravi Naidu said he would take this matter to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and ensure all sports and games are brought under one category to provide equal opportunities. The SAAP Chairman, along with AP Brahmin Corporation Chairman Bucchi Ramprasad, Arya Vysya Corporation Chairman Dundi Rakesh, and VMRDA Commissioner Pranav Gopal, inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Senior Inter-District Soft Tennis Championship at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada.

The two-day event, organised jointly by the NTR and Anantapur District Soft Tennis Associations under the aegis of the AP Soft Tennis Association, witnessed the participation of nearly 150 players from across the state. On this occasion, Asian Championship Mixed Doubles Bronze medalist N Anusha and Junior Nationals Gold medal winner Aaron were felicitated.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi Naidu said that SAAP is preparing to revive Regional Sports Hostels across the state, alongside the existing Kreeda Vikas Kendras (KVKs), to encourage talented players at the grassroots level. SAAP Director S Santosh Kumar, Tournament Observer K Jagadeesh, Organising Secretary C Sekhar, NTR District Secretary K Dilip Prasanna Babu, and others were present.