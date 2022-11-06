Software employee dies in a suspicious circumstances in Kurnool

A software employee died under suspicious circumstances in Pattikonda mandal of Kurnool district. A young man named Gangadhar alias Sudheer from Ramachandrapuram village in the mandal came to his native village during a two-day vacation after working in Bangalore. The family members became worried when the son, who had told the family members that he would go to the farm, did not return.



When the father went to the farm, he saw his son in disarray and informed the villagers, who reached there and shifted the young man to the Pattikonda hospital. Family members and relatives burst into tears as the doctors who examined him said that he had already died.



When the police examined the body, they found bites on the neck and legs of the deceased. The police have started an investigation to find out whether he died due to venomous bite or any other reason. The police explained that the complete details of the youth's death will be known only when the postmortem report comes.