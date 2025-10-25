Software engineer loses life in Kurnool bus accident

Bapatla: Gannamaneni Dhatri, 27-year-old woman from Poosapadu village in Inkollu mandal of Bapatla district, died in the bus accident that occurred in Kurnool district on Friday. The tragic incident has cast a shadow of grief over Poosapadu village.

Parchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao expressed profound condolences over the incident. He contacted Dhatri’s family members by phone to offer his sympathies and prayed for peace for her soul. The MLA assured the bereaved family of the government’s complete support during this difficult time. The BJP Parchuru in-charge, Yallamanda Rao, also offered his deep sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul’s peace.

The sudden loss of Dhatri has deeply affected the entire community, with residents mourning the untimely death of the young woman.