Live
- PVL 2025: Mumbai enter final with big win over Goa
- F1 Academy expands support for Indian racer Atiqa Mir
- Celebrating the spirit of art: Honouring creativity and human expression
- Asian Youth Games: India’s Mandal wins bronze in boys’ 5000m walk
- Why It’s Time to Rethink Overwork: Building Healthier, Happier, and More Productive Workplaces
- Hyderabad Launches India’s First QR Code Feedback System to Boost Public Service Efficiency
- Riya Sarwana, Amaan Ali shine on Day 2 of REL & TSC
- Raghu Sainik students selected for chess tourney
- Train your brain: Everyday habits to improve memory and focus
- Ministers hold video conference on Wakf-related issues
Software engineer loses life in Kurnool bus accident
Bapatla: Gannamaneni Dhatri, 27-year-old woman from Poosapadu village in Inkollu mandal of Bapatla district, died in the bus accident that occurred in...
Bapatla: Gannamaneni Dhatri, 27-year-old woman from Poosapadu village in Inkollu mandal of Bapatla district, died in the bus accident that occurred in Kurnool district on Friday. The tragic incident has cast a shadow of grief over Poosapadu village.
Parchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao expressed profound condolences over the incident. He contacted Dhatri’s family members by phone to offer his sympathies and prayed for peace for her soul. The MLA assured the bereaved family of the government’s complete support during this difficult time. The BJP Parchuru in-charge, Yallamanda Rao, also offered his deep sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul’s peace.
The sudden loss of Dhatri has deeply affected the entire community, with residents mourning the untimely death of the young woman.