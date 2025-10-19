Solar power to save electricity in Aluru

Aluru: Electricity Department AE Gurappa emphasized the importance of adopting solar power systems to reduce electricity consumption and bills. Addressing an awareness programme held near the State Bank on Saturday, he explained that installing solar units in every household can significantly cut down power expenses.

Gurappa said that households equipped with solar systems can generate enough power to receive up to 100 units of free electricity per month, leading to considerable savings on monthly bills. He noted that solar energy not only benefits individual families financially but also contributes to overall energy conservation and environmental protection.

Highlighting government support for renewable energy, the AE informed residents that subsidies are available for installing solar panels, making the initiative affordable for the common people. He urged everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to move towards sustainable energy use.

Line Inspector Pampaswamy and other department staff also participated in the programme.