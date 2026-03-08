  1. Home
Award-winning Staggy whisky celebrates one million sales

Staggy blended whisky, a brand owned by Dr Mohan Krishna Balivada-led Cheers Group, achieved a major milestone by selling over one million units. With a strong foothold in Delhi, the brand also has pan-India presence and exported internationally.

Cheers group is all about providing unconventional high-quality spirits that encourage creativity and epic experiences. Cheers group, India’s super-luxury spirits conglomerate with its international portfolio of signature brands, garnered close to 300 awards for its broad range of ultra-premium spirit brands and is valued at around Rs 1,000 crore. Strategic international capital funds are vying to pick-up stake in this very successful award-winning premium Kadamba Single-malt whisky producer, having also luxury Labrodog 12-year-old Scotch portfolio.

“Staggy blended whisky is made of imported Scotch, premium indian malts and grain spirits, offering a flavorful experience inspired by nature’s tranquility. Positioned in the competitive deluxe whisky segment has light peat and Goa’s ocean breeze aromas, with palate features a balanced blend of peat, vanilla, and oak, culminating in a smooth finish” says Ashwin Balivada CEO of Cheers group who mastered Business Management from Cambridge University UK.

