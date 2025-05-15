Solar powered street lights at Duvvada railway station

Visakhapatnam: The electrical general department of the Waltair Division took initiative for successful resolution of a long-pending request from the public regarding the provision of street lights on the approaching road from Vignan Engineering College to platform No. 4 of Duvvada Railway Station.

In response to the increasing demand for better safety and visibility along the stretch, the department installed 52 solar-powered electrical light poles.

These lights will not only enhance security for commuters and pedestrians but also contribute to environmental sustainability by utilising solar energy.