Solar powered street lights at Duvvada railway station
Visakhapatnam: The electrical general department of the Waltair Division took initiative for successful resolution of a long-pending request from the public regarding the provision of street lights on the approaching road from Vignan Engineering College to platform No. 4 of Duvvada Railway Station.
In response to the increasing demand for better safety and visibility along the stretch, the department installed 52 solar-powered electrical light poles.
These lights will not only enhance security for commuters and pedestrians but also contribute to environmental sustainability by utilising solar energy.
