Soldier appeals for justice over land dispute

Puttaparthi: A heart-wrenching appeal was made by soldier Chowdesh, currently serving in national defense, during the Public Grievance Redressal programme at the Puttaparthi Collectorate. Hailing from Gorantla Mandal, Chowdesh has been seeking resolution for a land dispute for the past three years, but claims authorities have remained indifferent. Chowdesh emotionally expressed that while leaders rush to pay homage when soldiers are martyred, they ignore the plights of those still alive.

He alleged that with the backing of former Minister Shankar Narayana, his land in Survey No. 11 of Ragi Mekalapalli village, Palsamudram Panchayat, has been illegally occupied. Despite multiple complaints to officials, no action has been taken. On leave from duty, Chowdesh said he has struggled to find time to meet the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister to present his plea. “It is painful that the government cannot ensure justice for a soldier’s family.

If I can’t protect my mother and family, how can I stay focused on protecting my country?” he asked. He also revealed that even after attackers assaulted his parents over the land issue, police failed to take action. Chowdesh urged the government to take immediate steps to address the grievances of soldiers like him, emphasizing that their families’ safety strengthens the morale of those defending the nation.