Live
- SBI building scalable model for sustainable growth
- Train service from Bengaluru to Tumakuru considered better than Metro
- Mohanlal’s Thudarum to Stream on This OTT Platform from May 30
- India-made cars gain traction in Japanese market
- Op Sindoor Outreach: Supriya Sule-led delegation concludes Qatar visit, heads to South Africa
- Nehru Ji's ideals will always guide us: Rahul Gandhi on death anniversary of first Indian PM
- MB Patil to BJP: Where were you when KSDL was rocked by scams?
- Namma Metro Yellow Line Faces Fresh Delay; Launch Likely by Late July or August
- Poor response to ‘Sarala Cauvery’ scheme
- Four dead while extracting gold, silver particles in septic tank in Jaipur
Soldier appeals for justice over land dispute
A heart-wrenching appeal was made by soldier Chowdesh, currently serving in national defense, during the Public Grievance Redressal programme at the Puttaparthi Collectorate.
Puttaparthi: A heart-wrenching appeal was made by soldier Chowdesh, currently serving in national defense, during the Public Grievance Redressal programme at the Puttaparthi Collectorate. Hailing from Gorantla Mandal, Chowdesh has been seeking resolution for a land dispute for the past three years, but claims authorities have remained indifferent. Chowdesh emotionally expressed that while leaders rush to pay homage when soldiers are martyred, they ignore the plights of those still alive.
He alleged that with the backing of former Minister Shankar Narayana, his land in Survey No. 11 of Ragi Mekalapalli village, Palsamudram Panchayat, has been illegally occupied. Despite multiple complaints to officials, no action has been taken. On leave from duty, Chowdesh said he has struggled to find time to meet the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister to present his plea. “It is painful that the government cannot ensure justice for a soldier’s family.
If I can’t protect my mother and family, how can I stay focused on protecting my country?” he asked. He also revealed that even after attackers assaulted his parents over the land issue, police failed to take action. Chowdesh urged the government to take immediate steps to address the grievances of soldiers like him, emphasizing that their families’ safety strengthens the morale of those defending the nation.