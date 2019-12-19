Solid waste management panel visits dumping yard: Justice V Sesha Saina Reddy

Vijayawada: State-level municipal solid waste management committee chairperson Justice V Sesha Saina Reddy visited the municipal corporation dumping yard in Ajit Singh Nagar on Thursday and expressed satisfaction over the segregation of solid waste management procedures being followed by the civic body.

Justice Sesha Saina Reddy along with municipal officials inspected the segregation of dry and wet garbage, plastic recycling plant, compost plant and expressed satisfaction over the functioning of plants. He suggested the municipal officials to prevent fire incidents taking place in the dumping yard where fire is raging for several days.

Municipal officials have explained the measures taken by the VMC to segregate the dry and wet garbage in the city and functioning of the plastic recycling plant which is converting waste plastic into energy for the cement companies. Chief Medical Officer Dr Arjuna Rao and other officials of VMC, Pollution Control Board and others were present.