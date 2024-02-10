  • Menu
Solve issues of police personnel: SP Siddharth

District SP Siddharth Kaushal inquiring about the concerns raised by police personnel on Grievance Day in Kadapa on Friday
To address the concerns and well-being of police personnel, district SP Siddharth Kaushal conducted ‘Grievance Day’ at district police office here on Friday.

Kadapa: To address the concerns and well-being of police personnel, district SP Siddharth Kaushal conducted ‘Grievance Day’ at district police office here on Friday. He took a hands-on approach, personally inquiring about the concerns raised by police personnel from various stations and departments. The focus on individual needs, including transfers and family medical problems, highlighted the administration's commitment to staff welfare.

Assuring the personnel that due attention will be given to their problems, the SP emphasised a resolution-oriented approach. District police office officials were directed to promptly address and resolve grievances raised during Grievance Day.

