Solve problems of oil palm farmers: MP Vanga Geeta

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha felicitating Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Saturday
Highlights

Kakinada MP Vanga Geeta requested the Centre to come to the rescue of oil palm farmers who were facing many hardships.

Kakinada: Kakinada MP Vanga Geeta requested the Centre to come to the rescue of oil palm farmers who were facing many hardships. She met the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Thursday and apprised him of the woes of the oil palm farmers.

The number of oil palm farmers is very high in Andhra Pradesh. She said that for the last few years the oil palm farmers were facing untold hardships and many problems.

She further said that the price of the oil palm per tonne has come down whereas the investment on cultivation has become expensive. She pointed out that the price of oil palm has come down from Rs 23,000 per tonne to Rs 13,000 per tonne. She appealed to the Union Minister to take necessary steps to solve the problems of oil palm farmers in the State.

