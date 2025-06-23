Solving peoples’ problems is my responsibility: Min Satya

Dharmavaram: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav organised the ‘Satya Spandana’ public grievance redressal programme at the NDA party office in Dharmavaram on Sunday.

The event provided a direct platform for citizens, party workers, and representatives of various associations to meet the minister and present their grievances, suggestions, and petitions.

Minister Satya Kumar personally listened to the concerns with patience and instructed officials on the spot to resolve the issues promptly.

The programme reflected the government’s commitment to transparent, responsive, and welfare-oriented governance. Emphasizing timely redressal, the minister reiterated his dedication to addressing every request without delay. As part of the event, the minister distributed ₹2.45 lakh in cheques from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to two economically distressed families.

Locals expressed gratitude, stating that this assistance brought significant relief to those in urgent need.

The quick disbursement under CMRF was seen as a testament to the government’s responsive approach to public welfare. In a heartwarming moment, the minister congratulated J. Gopi Chandana, a young talent from Dharmavaram town, for being selected to the Rayalaseema Zone Under-15 cricket team.

Applauding her dedication, talent, and hard work, Minister Yadav assured her of immediate support for her future in sports.

The ‘Satya Spandana’ programme was widely appreciated as a model of direct citizen engagement, reflecting the minister’s active and empathetic leadership.

Attendees praised Minister Satya Kumar Yadav for instilling confidence among the public through his responsive and people-centric approach.