Somireddy alleges obstructions to Amaravati farmers' vehicles

Nellore: TDP senior leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that the police obstructed the Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers in Sarvepalli constituency on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the former minister alleged that the farmers who have been on a 400-km walkathon were denied entry into an ashram for food.

The TDP leader who participated in Padayatra along with the farmers, explained the troubles caused by the police personnel to the farmers. He said on the 31st day, police denied entry of vehicles on the pretext of religious images on vehicles were against the rules.

He wondered why impediments were being created to the march of farmers in Sarvepalli constituency only with new guidelines though there were no objections when it started at Amaravati. "We arranged accommodation in an ashram for food. Why the police stopped the farmers during midnight disallowing them to stay there? Then, they dismantled all arrangements for lunch on Wednesday. Women and the elderly were denied food though they are on walkathon for long distance," said Chandramohan Reddy.

He said that local legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy normally arranges flexi boards greeting the local Christians population in connection with Christmas and new year. He asked why he now asked the police personnel not to allow farmers' vehicles in the on the ground that they had images of cross. He said the farmers are planning to visit Tirumala temple and the God settles all such unethical issues.