Somireddy may have edge in Sarvepalli

Nellore: A registered 83.78 per cent voting, coupled with the support by Sarvepalle former Congress MLA Chitturu Venkata Seshareddy, it appears TDP nominee Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy might win the 2024 elections.

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy contested on TDP banner in 2014 and 2019 elections and got defeated by YSRCP nominee Kakani Govardhan Reddy with a margin of 5,446 and 13,973 votes respectively.

But now the situation is entirely different since YSRCP nominee Kakani Govardhan Reddy is facing severe allegations both from public and party second run cadre over his arrogance while dealing problems or party issues.

It could be said that Kakani lost credibility of public in the constituency when he, as Sarvepalli MLA and district Minister, remained silent and didn’t prevented the shifting of Terminal Container from Adani Krishnapatnam Port (AKPL) to Chennai.

Also, allegatons that Kakani Govardhan Reddy was responsible for the looting of Rs 4,500 crore by extending support for illegal mining and transportation of Quartz Stone from five mines located in Podalakuru mandal, digging of sand from village tanks etc, became a major setback for him. On the other hand, this same issue turned advantage for TDP nominee Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, who draw public attention by highlighting the issues during electioneering.

Besides, the direct support of former Congress MLA C Venkata Seshareddy was like fuel adding to fire, adversely hitting the winning chances of YSRCP in the current elections.

As a sarpanch of Pantapalem for 40 years. Seshareddy got a separate personal group in the constituency and he is able to split at least 20,000 votes and there is a possibility of TDP nominee Somireddy to win election with considerable majority.